Russia envoy to Iran talks says small issues still need to be settled
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday there were still some "relatively small" issues that needed to be finalised to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers, but that he did not believe talks would now collapse. the outstanding issues are relatively small, but not yet settled," he said.
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday there were still some "relatively small" issues that needed to be finalised to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers, but that he did not believe talks would now collapse. Speaking to reporters, Mikhail Ulyanov said a ministerial meeting was likely to happen, but could not say whether it would happen on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
"There are some issues that need to be finalised ... the outstanding issues are relatively small, but not yet settled," he said.
