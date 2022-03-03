Left Menu

Russia envoy to Iran talks says small issues still need to be settled

Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday there were still some "relatively small" issues that needed to be finalised to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers, but that he did not believe talks would now collapse. the outstanding issues are relatively small, but not yet settled," he said.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:50 IST
Russia envoy to Iran talks says small issues still need to be settled
  • Country:
  • Austria

Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday there were still some "relatively small" issues that needed to be finalised to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers, but that he did not believe talks would now collapse. Speaking to reporters, Mikhail Ulyanov said a ministerial meeting was likely to happen, but could not say whether it would happen on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

"There are some issues that need to be finalised ... the outstanding issues are relatively small, but not yet settled," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022