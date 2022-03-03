Arctic Council in upheaval as members pull out of meetings in Russia

Seven of the Arctic Council’s eight members said Thursday they were halting their meetings and would not be attending scheduled talks in Russia, which holds the rotating chairmanship. In a statement, the seven Arctic Council members said they were taking the action in light of Russia’s “flagrant violation” of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The members – Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the United States, Canada and Denmark – said Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine had posed “grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic”. Last week, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter that “Russia’s standing everywhere, including the Arctic, a region with strong rules and principles based on international law, is diminished by its further invasion of Ukraine”.

When asked this week about the potential of Russian collaboration in the Arctic, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters only that "we remain committed to the Arctic Council and its important work”. But it was unclear whether the United States and other Council members saw Russia as part of that cooperation going forward.

Unless challenged, Russia would hold the Arctic Council chairmanship until 2023. The Council’s next meeting of senior Arctic officials was due to be held in May in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk. “The Arctic is facing its biggest crisis in 35 years,” said Klaus Dodds, a geopolitician at Royal Holloway University who studies Arctic relations.

