Cannot pass blanket order on vague application: Court on Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail plea

While refusing anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son Neil, a court here has held that it cannot pass a ''blanket order'' on a vague application.

Additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagwat rejected Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail plea on March 1. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Fearing arrest by the Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai police, Neil had sought protection from the court. His lawyer Ashok Mundargi had submitted that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had made several allegations against Neil regarding a land deal with scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan in Vasai, complaints of extortion and the PMC bank scam. The allegations were false, but as they were being made by a powerful politician, Neil Somaiya apprehended arrest, the lawyer said.

Mundargi also said that in the past some prominent persons who had made allegations against the ruling party have been arrested at odd hours without prior notice.

Chief public prosecutor Jaising Desai and additional public prosecutor Seema Deshpande, however, opposed the plea, arguing that no case or complaint has been filed against the applicant anywhere.

The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate was probing the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, and this court does not deal with ED cases. Further, the alleged deal with Wadhawan was about land at Vasai, outside Mumbai.

''Thus, the said instances cannot be considered by this court,'' the judge said.

The plea said that Raut had made a statement that the applicant and his father (former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya) will land in jail as the EOW will be probing their business dealings, but it was not clear which business dealings will be probed by the EOW and in which case applicant feared arrest, he added.

''A court cannot pass blanket order protecting the applicant in respect of all the business dealings, particularly when even this court does not know which are these business dealings and what may be the allegations in respect of the business dealings,'' the judge said.

No ''blanket order'' can be passed on such ''vague factual matrix,'' particularly when no complaint has been made to the EOW yet, the court said, adding that the requests made in the plea were beyond the powers of the court.

