Man held for killing live-in partner

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, almost four years after he killed her husband, officials said.

Surender alias Dudhiya was in a relationship with a woman named Kamla since 2014. After her husband Mahesh learnt about their affair, Surender hatched a plan to eliminate him. The two men sat together over some drinks after which Surender killed him in South West Delhi. He then dumped Mahesh’s body in a canal. Kamla, who was aware of the murder, filed a false missing complaint of her husband at the Jaffarpur police station in Delhi.

The murder case of Mahesh had remained unsolved till date, the police said. Surender and Kamla then moved in to a house at Kanahi in Gurugram. However, there were frequent fights between the couple as Surender was unemployed and an alcoholic. On March 1 night, he allegedly strangulated Kamla to death at their rented house and fled away, police said. A team from Sushant Lok police station nabbed him from near a mall, they said.

