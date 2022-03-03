Left Menu

Man held for killing live-in partner

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, almost four years after he killed her husband, officials said.Surender alias Dudhiya was in a relationship with a woman named Kamla since 2014.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:06 IST
Man held for killing live-in partner
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, almost four years after he killed her husband, officials said.

Surender alias Dudhiya was in a relationship with a woman named Kamla since 2014. After her husband Mahesh learnt about their affair, Surender hatched a plan to eliminate him. The two men sat together over some drinks after which Surender killed him in South West Delhi. He then dumped Mahesh’s body in a canal. Kamla, who was aware of the murder, filed a false missing complaint of her husband at the Jaffarpur police station in Delhi.

The murder case of Mahesh had remained unsolved till date, the police said. Surender and Kamla then moved in to a house at Kanahi in Gurugram. However, there were frequent fights between the couple as Surender was unemployed and an alcoholic. On March 1 night, he allegedly strangulated Kamla to death at their rented house and fled away, police said. A team from Sushant Lok police station nabbed him from near a mall, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022