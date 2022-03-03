U.S. Justice Dept taps veteran prosecutor to lead task force targeting Russian oligarchs
Andrew Adams, a veteran federal prosecutor in New York City who has experience handling cases involving Russian organized crime groups, will lead the Justice Department's new task force aimed at Russian oligarchs, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.
