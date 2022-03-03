Quad leaders discuss Ukraine crisis, agree to new assistance - White House
Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - discussed on Thursday the ongoing Ukraine crisis from Russia's invasion and agreed to a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism, the White House said.
"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine", the White House said in a statement.
The leaders also agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
