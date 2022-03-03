Left Menu

Quad leaders discuss Ukraine crisis, agree to new assistance - White House

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:12 IST
Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - discussed on Thursday the ongoing Ukraine crisis from Russia's invasion and agreed to a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism, the White House said.

"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine", the White House said in a statement.

The leaders also agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

