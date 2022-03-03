Left Menu

Ukrainian negotiator says no breakthrough in Russia talks, more to come

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:14 IST
A Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but the sides had discussed humanitarian corridors and agreed to speak again.

"To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

