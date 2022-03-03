Left Menu

MP: Case against priest for `not allowing' Dalit woman to offer prayers on Mahashivratri

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:15 IST
MP: Case against priest for `not allowing' Dalit woman to offer prayers on Mahashivratri
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered on Thursday against a priest and two women for allegedly stopping a Dalit woman from offering prayers at a Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

The woman, a college student, alleged that she was not allowed to offer prayers at a public temple at Temla village on Mahashivratri due to her caste. Casteist slurs were also used against her, she claimed. A case was registered against the temple priest and two other women under the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act, officials said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022