Accused hatched plot to kill Telangana Minister over financial, political and personal issues, says Police

The prime accused in the case relating to alleged conspiracy to kill Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud had differences with the latter over financial, political and personal issues, following which a plot was hatched to kill him, police said on Thursday.

Citing preliminary inquiry, the police said Raghavender Raju and other members of the gang hatched the conspiracy as they harboured a “grudge” against the Minister as a result of several cases registered against them. The accused believed that the cases were filed at the Minister’s behest.

Raghavender Raju, who was into real estate business, also ran a bar and restaurant in Mahabubnagar district.

“Raju, and other accused had multiple issues with the Minister, over personal, political and financial matters for the past 10 years. He, was facing as many as 10 police cases from 2017 till date,” a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the police moved a local court today seeking custody of the accused to question them further as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

The exact motive for the conspiracy will be known only after further interrogation of the accused, who are now lodged in prison here.

Earlier, the police claimed to have recovered some weapons, including pistol and six rounds from the possession of the accused which were procured from Uttar Pradesh.

They said the arrested accused had offered to pay Rs 15 crore for the executing the murder plan and approached a person with criminal record.

However, the person shared information about the plot with his friend and when the accused caught whiff of it, they decided to eliminate the duo and allegedly made an attempt on both on February 26 here.

The duo managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on their confessions, it was found that Raju hatched a plan to kill the Minister. Subsequently, Raju and four others were nabbed in Delhi. Earlier in the day, the BJP lashed out at the TRS over the issue of alleged conspiracy to kill Srinivas Goud, claiming that the ruling party was indulging in ''revenge politics'' by apparently targetting its leaders in the wake of its growth.

