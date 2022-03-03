Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met on Thursday and Kyiv said it would call for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate its besieged citizens, as the war entered its second week with Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment. The United Nations' human rights chief said tens of millions of lives were at risk in Ukraine, as global brands exited Russia, oil prices soared and the rouble plumbed record lows.

MORE HEADLINES * President Vladimir Putin said Russia's military operations in Ukraine were going to plan and praised its soldiers as heroes.

* French President Emmanuel Macron earlier told Putin he was making a "major mistake" in Ukraine, that he was deluding himself about the government in Kyiv and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term, a French official said. * French authorities have seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to Russian oligarchs as governments around the world on Thursday ramped up pressure on Russia's super-rich over the invasion of Ukraine.

* The United States plans to impose economic sanctions on a wider array of Russian oligarchs and their families, a source familiar with the matter said. * Ukraine's defence lines are holding up against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight into Thursday.

* Ukraine's military said it believed Belarusian troops had received the order to cross the Ukrainian border. * At least 22 bodies were recovered from rubble after Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.

* The U.N. human rights office said it had confirmed 249 civilians killed and 553 wounded in Ukraine during the first week of Russia's invasion. * Hungary sowed a note of discord in the European Union's response to Russia's invasion by saying it and its east European allies did not support granting temporary residency to people fleeing the conflict.

* Ukrainian rescue service picked up six seafarers whose Estonian-owned cargo ship sank off the Black Sea port of Odessa after an explosion, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters. * Mariupol city council said Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing the provision of supplies and the evacuation of residents.

* French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing Moscow's tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions, while Brazilian planemaker Embraer joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines. QUOTES

* "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved," Putin said on television. * "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video.

* "You are lying to yourself. It will cost your country dearly, your country will end up isolated, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time," Macron told Putin in a call, according to a French official. * "In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war. I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Lincoln Feast, Alex Richardson, Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)

