Left Menu

Ukraine's envoy criticises Turkish tourism group over 'two-faced' approach

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey urged Ukrainian travel agencies on Thursday not to work with an association of Turkish agencies over what he called its 'two-faced' stance amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:26 IST
Ukraine's envoy criticises Turkish tourism group over 'two-faced' approach
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey urged Ukrainian travel agencies on Thursday not to work with an association of Turkish agencies over what he called its 'two-faced' stance amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine and has good ties with both, has criticised Moscow's invasion but so far avoided the harsher rhetoric of other alliance members and opposes their use of sanctions.

Moscow calls the assault a "special operation." Ukrainians and Russians are among Turkey's top visitors. In 2021, more than 2 million Ukrainian tourists arrived in Turkey, according to data from the tourism ministry, while another 4.7 million tourists came from Russia.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said the head of the Turkey Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB) had met separately with him and the Russian ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, slamming what he said amounted to an equating of Ukraine and Russia. "The TURSAB chairman's meeting with us in the morning and later with the Russian Ambassador is a sign of the two-faced approach. Putting an equal sign between the aggressor Russia and Ukraine, which is defending itself, is tantamount to being an accomplice to the crime," Bodnar said on Twitter.

"We urge Ukrainian travel agencies not to work with TURSAB." TURSAB Chairman Firuz Baglikaya said he had discussed travel agencies' work with the Russian ambassador and told him that the "language of tourism is peace", calling for an immediate halt to fighting. He added he offered Bodnar TURSAB's help in delivering Turkish humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022