U.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana embassy to process some visas

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The U.S. embassy in Havana announced on Thursday it would ramp up staffing and resume some visa processing several years after the Trump administration slashed personnel at the facility following a spate of unexplained health incidents.

The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, made the announcement at a news conference.

