Colombia's human rights situation worsened in 2021, says UN

Colombia's human rights situation worsened in 2021 amid rising violence which mainly affected Afro-Colombians and indigenous communities, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

Some 78 multiple homicides - locally referred to as massacres - verified by the OHCHR left 292 people dead in 2021, while 72,000 people were forced from their homes by illegal armed groups, according to the UN agency's annual report. The OHCHR also verified the killings of 100 community activists, known as social leaders, as well as 54 former FARC guerrillas who signed a peace deal with the government in 2016.

"With concern what we saw in 2021 was an increase in violence in (rural areas). That is the main concern reflected in this report," Juliette de Rivero, a OHCHR representative in Colombia, said during a presentation of the report. An almost six-decade-long internal armed conflict in Colombia has left some 260,000 dead and millions displaced.

While the 2016 agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) saw 13,000 guerrillas demobilize, dissident groups have since taken up arms once more. There are some 2,400 FARC dissidents, according to military sources, who clash with the guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) and criminal groups such as the Clan del Golfo, as well as Colombia's military.

One of the biggest issues facing the peace deal is the state's limited presence in certain areas of the country, according to the OHCHR. The government must reinforce the state's presence in remote areas in Colombia's mountains and rainforest, where armed groups use threats and violence to bend the population to their will to further illegal activities such as drug trafficking, the OHCHR said.

"Our main recommendation... is to reinforce the implementation of the peace agreement and, in particular, the implementation of a policy of dismantling these groups that cause violence," Rivero said.

