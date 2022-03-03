CBI apprehends joint commissioner of CGST in bribery case
The CBI on Thursday caught a joint commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Nagpur and a chartered accountant over alleged bribery of Rs 4 lakh, officials said.
The central probe agency apprehended Joint Commissioner Mukul Patil and chartered account Hemant Rajandekar while they were allegedly receiving bribe from a businessman to favourably settle his company's service tax liability, they said.
The businessman had approached the CBI with a complaint and the agency laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 4,00,000 from the complainant, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.
Searches were being conducted at the premises of the accused, he said.
