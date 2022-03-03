Left Menu

Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 33, says Ukraine

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:54 IST
  • Ukraine

At least 33 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of air strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post, updating a previous estimate of 22 killed.

Rescue work has been temporarily suspended due to heavy shelling in the area, it said. Earlier the regional governor said two schools as well as private houses were hit.

