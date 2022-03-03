Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from woman's body over 12 days in R'than

In probably the first such case in Rajasthan, 88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin worth Rs 6 crore were extracted from a woman.It took the doctors 12 days to extract all the capsules from the African woman, some of which she had swallowed and others were concealed in her private parts, officials said.The woman, a Sudan national, arrived at the Jaipur airport from Sharjah on February 19.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:58 IST
In probably the first such case in Rajasthan, 88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin worth Rs 6 crore were extracted from a woman.

It took the doctors 12 days to extract all the capsules from the African woman, some of which she had swallowed and others were concealed in her private parts, officials said.

The woman, a Sudan national, arrived at the Jaipur airport from Sharjah on February 19. Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) scanned the capsules in her body. After obtaining permission from the magistrate, she was admitted to SMS Hospital where doctors extracted the capsules from February 19 to March 2, DRI sources said.

She had swallowed some of the capsules while others were concealed in her rectum and perineum area, the sources said. After the woman was discharged from the hospital, she was produced in court on Wednesday and the magistrate remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days.

