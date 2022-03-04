Left Menu

HC seeks info from govt on ban on sale of meat in 22 wards of Mathura-Vrindavan

The Allahabad High Court has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the ban on the sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items in 22 wards of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation while hearing a petition challenging the move.A division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav will hear the matter next on March 9.

The Allahabad High Court has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the ban on the sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items in 22 wards of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation while hearing a petition challenging the move.

A division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav will hear the matter next on March 9. The bench asked the state's counsel to seek instructions from the government on the issue.

The petition was filed by Mujahid and eight others.

It is to note that on September 10 last year, an additional chief secretary in the state government passed an order and declared 22 municipal wards of Mathura as ''holy pilgrimage'' site. Subsequently, on September 11, the District Food Security Officer (DFSO) of Mathura passed an order suspending the registration licence of meat shops and restaurants in these areas.

The petitioners have requested the court to direct the authorities not to interfere in their business of selling mutton, chicken and other non vegetarian items.

The petitioners requested the court to quash the order dated September 11, 2021 passed by the DFSO, Mathura.

As an interim relief, the petitioner has requested the court to stay the operation of the notification passed by the DFSO, otherwise the petitioners shall suffer irreparable loss.

The petitioners have challenged the aforesaid orders on the ground that these have deprived them of the right to livelihood and therefore are violative of Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19 (1) (g) (right to carry on trade and profession) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

