Russia says new round of talks expected soon

He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.AP RUP

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks Thursday in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties' “positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point,” including issues related to a political settlement of the conflict. He added without elaboration that “mutual understanding was found on part of them.” He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local cease-fires in areas where they will be created.

Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker who was part of the Russian delegation in talks, said that the details of safe corridors will need to be worked out quickly. He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

