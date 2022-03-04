Russia says new round of talks expected soon
He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.AP RUP
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.
Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks Thursday in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties' “positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point,” including issues related to a political settlement of the conflict. He added without elaboration that “mutual understanding was found on part of them.” He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local cease-fires in areas where they will be created.
Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker who was part of the Russian delegation in talks, said that the details of safe corridors will need to be worked out quickly. He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.(AP) RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leonid Slutsky
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Polish
- Vladimir Medinsky
- Belarus
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
Russia could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine 'at any moment': White House official