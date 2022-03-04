Left Menu

UP: AAP's Delhi MLA sustains serious injuries in road accident

Delhi AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi sustained serious injuries on Thursday after his car overturned on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao while he was returning from the Assembly poll campaigning, party said.Five other people who were travelling with Tripathi in the car sustained minor injuries in the incident, AAPs Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Mahendra Singh said in a statement.

Five other people who were travelling with Tripathi in the car sustained minor injuries in the incident, AAP’s Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Mahendra Singh said in a statement. Tripathi, along with his associates, was returning from Gorakhpur after participating in the party’s poll campaigning when the incident took place in the Behta Mujawar police station area, he said. His car overturned as one of its wheels suddenly came off, he said. ''The MLA sustained critical injuries in the accident as he was sitting in the front seat of the car,'' he said. After the incident, the Delhi Model Town MLA was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for treatment. ''The doctors have said that he is out of danger,'' Singh said.

