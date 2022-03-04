U.S.-Russia militaries create new communication line as tensions soar
The Pentagon has established a direct line of communications with Russia's ministry of defense to prevent "miscalculation, military incidents and escalation" in the region as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advances, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.
"The Department of the Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian ministry of defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The move was first reported by NBC.
