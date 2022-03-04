Left Menu

U.S.-Russia militaries create new communication line as tensions soar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:33 IST
The Pentagon has established a direct line of communications with Russia's ministry of defense to prevent "miscalculation, military incidents and escalation" in the region as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advances, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The Department of the Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian ministry of defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The move was first reported by NBC.

