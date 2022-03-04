Left Menu

Turkey tells Ukraine it welcomes progress on evacuation corridors

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:57 IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Turkey welcomed the progress made with Russia on setting up humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the war, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for Ukrainian civilians fleeing the war, negotiators for both sides said following talks on Thursday.

