U.S. charges Russian oligarch's TV producer with violating Crimea-related sanctions

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged a television producer for Konstantin Malofeyev, described as a Russian oligarch, with violating Crimea-related sanctions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said on Thursday. John Hanick, a U.S. citizen, was arrested in February in London and the United States is seeking his extradition. Prosecutors said Hanick was charged with violating U.S. sanctions arising from Russia's 2014 invasion of the Crimean peninsula.

Malofeyev is closely tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

