Macron says Putin 'refuses' to halt attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he has again asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine, but that Putin won't do it.

"At this point, he refuses," Macron wrote in Twitter post.

He confirmed that he had spoken to Putin on the phone earlier on Thursday and said he will continue the dialogue to prevent "more human tragedy." "We must prevent the worst from happening," Macron also said in his post. Dialogue has to continue to "protect the (civilian) population, to obtain good will gestures ... to put an end to this war," Macron said.(AP) RUP RUP

