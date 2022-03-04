Left Menu

Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 03:00 IST
Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -state news agency
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom supports everything that contributes in reducing the escalation in Ukraine's crisis and it is willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing crisis, state news agency reported.

The prince also said the kingdom will extend visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three more months, which can be extended, the agency added.

