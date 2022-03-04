Czech Republic to send additional military aid to Ukraine

The Czech Republic will send an additional military aid package worth 17 million crowns ($730,900) to Ukraine, including light weapons and ammunition rounds, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said on its Twitter account the package included hundreds of machine guns or assault rifles and more than 100,0000 ammunition rounds from Czech weapons groups, such as CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group.

Czech Television reported the government had approved the package at a Thursday evening meeting. ($1 = 23.2590 Czech crowns)

