Bahrain signs agreements on industry, logistics, space sciences with U.S. -tweet
Bahrain signed six agreements on industry, logistics and space sciences with the United States during the visit of Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to Washington, the crown prince said on Twitter late on Friday.
The agreements included partnerships and memoranda of understanding between several government bodies and companies in both countries.
