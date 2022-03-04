Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sacklers will pay up to $6 billion to resolve Purdue opioid lawsuits - mediator

The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with nine attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the opioid epidemic, according to a court filing.

CDC: More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location where COVID-19 levels are low enough that people do not need to wear masks. On Friday, the CDC dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors. As of last week, the CDC said about 70% of U.S. counties and 72% of the U.S. population were in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. The CDC said it will update its county ratings weekly.

Jury acquits only Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighboring apartment in the city of Louisville during the execution of a "no knock" search warrant after midnight, was the only officer charged in the case, with wanton endangerment.

Trump to turn over documents in New York civil probe, need not testify during appeal

Donald Trump will turn over some documents to New York's attorney general for her civil probe into his business practices, but need not answer questions under oath while he appeals a judge's order that he testify. The developments are part of an agreement on Thursday between the former U.S. president, his oldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James.

Florida Senate expected to pass 15-week abortion ban

Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday is expected to pass a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has a Republican majority, approved the measure last month on a party-line vote. Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is expected to sign it after Senate approval.

Texas appeals order stopping it from investigating parents of transgender teen

Texas has appealed a judge's order that blocked the state from investigating the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl for providing her with gender-affirming medical treatments that Governor Greg Abbott says are "child abuse." The appeal notice, first posted online by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, seeks to overturn a temporary restraining order issued on Wednesday by Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum to halt the state's probe of the family.

U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The two men were handcuffed and separated, according to the Reuters reporter who witnessed the incident. The witness said the officers also pulled what appeared to be body armor components from the car. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.

Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday. The move will allow Ukrainians in the United States as of March 1 to remain and work legally for a period of 18 months, DHS said, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks on a European state since World War Two.

Anti-Semitic propaganda in U.S. went up by 27% in 2021, advocacy group says

Incidents of anti-Semitic propaganda in the United States rose by 27% in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League, a New York-based advocacy group, said in a report on Thursday. It said the 352 incidents were up from 277 in 2020.

U.S. Supreme Court nixes CIA contractors' testimony on Guantanamo detainee

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that due to national security concerns two former CIA contractors cannot be questioned in a Polish investigation into the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure who was repeatedly subjected to a type of torture called waterboarding. The justices ruled 6-3 that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen cannot be subpoenaed under a U.S. law that lets federal courts enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding. Zubaydah, 50, is one of 39 remaining detainees at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

