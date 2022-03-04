Left Menu

Czechs ready to send 400 troops to boost NATO's eastern flank

The Czech Republic could contribute 400 troops to a battlegroup in neighbouring Slovakia as part of NATO's plans to bolster its eastern flank, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Thursday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-03-2022 05:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic could contribute 400 troops to a battlegroup in neighbouring Slovakia as part of NATO's plans to bolster its eastern flank, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Thursday. NATO has sought to strengthen its presence in eastern countries of the military alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which borders Slovakia and other central European nations like Hungary, Romania and Poland.

The new battlegroup would include troops from those countries along with Bulgaria, Cernochova said. The Czechs would send personnel for posts in command and connection, logistics, policing and a mechanised unit, she said.

Slovakia's defence minister said last Saturday that the country could host a battlegroup being formed that would include 1,200 foreign troops and a Patriot missile defence system manned by German and Dutch personnel. The Czech Republic, like others, has backed Ukraine and has provided military aid for the country's forces. On Thursday, the government approved an additional shipment of light weapons and ammunition worth 17 million crowns ($730,000).

($1 = 23.2870 Czech crowns)

