Security forces seize explosive materials

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 04-03-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces seized explosive materials from a jungle in Jharkhand's Gumla district during a combing operation, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that CPI(Maoist) had stored explosive materials in the jungle to attack security forces, Superintendent of Police, Ehtesham Waquarib constituted a special team comprised of district armed police and CRPF to launch a combing operation in the forest, the officer said.

During the combing operation, the security personnel stumbled upon a bunker shape structure in Tendar and Dumarpat forest under Ghagra police station on Wednesday and seized the explosive materials that included 24 pieces of gelatine, coded safety fuse and 10 kg of ammonium nitrate, he said.

