Corruption case: CBI officials visit Mumbai prison to record Anil Deshmukh's statement for 2nd day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
CBI officials visited the Arthur Road prison here on Friday to record the statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for the second consecutive day in connection with the allegations of corruption against him, an official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started recording the statement of Deshmukh from Thursday morning and the process will continue on Saturday as well, the prison official said.

''A CBI team reached Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, where Deshmukh is currently lodged, around 10.30 am,'' he said adding that the former minister's lawyer was also present.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, who was then home minister, had asked some select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars. Deshmukh denied the allegations, but had to step down from his post.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

