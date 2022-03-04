PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine crisis

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. The government has launched ''Operation Ganga'' to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union ministers as Modi's ''Special Envoys'' to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

