Mariupol under Ukrainian control but subject to intense strikes, UK says
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The southeastern port city of Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but it has been encircled by Russian forces and subjected to intense strikes, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.
"Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control but has likely been encircled by Russian forces," the Ministry of Defence said. "The city's civilian infrastructure has been subjected to intense Russian strikes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Defence
- Ukrainian
- Mariupol
- Britain
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship; Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test and more
Ukrainian president discussed shelling in eastern Ukraine with EU's Michel
Lithuania's Nauseda says sanctions are on the table in Ukrainian crisis
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party