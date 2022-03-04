Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading 'fake' information about the army

The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed a law which makes it a jailable offence to spread "fake" information about the armed forces.

The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

