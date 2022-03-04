Left Menu

MP: Paralysed man abducted in Jabalpur district

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:21 IST
MP: Paralysed man abducted in Jabalpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man suffering from paralysis has been kidnapped by unidentified men for ransom in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Friday.

Rahul Singh, a resident of Gosalpur village, had not returned home from a local market on Wednesday, following which his father received a ransom call later that night, inspector N R Sinha of Gosalpur town said. An unidentified caller demanded Rs 15 lakh from Singh's family for his safe release, he said.

Singh, who suffers from paralysis of right hand and leg, can walk with effort, the official said.

The police have contacted Singh's friends and are gathering information from the nearby areas to track down the accused, the policeman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022