Girl's body recovered from Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar

The body of a girl who jumped into the Ganga canal last week was recovered from a canal under Bhopa police station in the district, police said on Friday.

On February 24, Shivani a BA student and resident of Yogendernagar village jumped into the Ganga canal near Nirgajni Jhal, police said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Rai, during the search, the body was recovered from the canal on Thursday.

The reason behind her taking this extreme step has not been identified, he said.

