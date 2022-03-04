Left Menu

NATO must adjust after Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Romania

Updated: 04-03-2022
NATO must adjust after Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Romania
NATO must adapt military posture at its eastern flank to a new reality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, without spelling out if he wanted the permanent presence of allied troops there.

"We have to adapt the posture to the reality, which shows that the Russians troops are in Ukraine and in Belarus, so we need to rethink everything," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Romania will increase its defense spending to 2.5% from 2% of GDP starting with the next fiscal year, he added.

