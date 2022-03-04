UK will seize Russian oligarch properties where there is legal basis-minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will seize the properties of Russian oligarchs if there is the legal basis to do so, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.
"If we've got the evidence and there is the legal basis, we'll do it," Raab told LBC Radio when asked about the prospect of properties being seized in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Asked if he would support using such properties to house Ukrainian refugees, he said: "Yes, absolutely. We're looking at everything in the round."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine