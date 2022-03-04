Maha: Teen bludgeoned to death in Bhiwandi

An 18-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station for the incident that took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Guran Azhar Shaikh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was allegedly taken to an isolated place by the unidentified accused and killed there, he said. Shaikh's body was found with his head badly smashed in, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he added.

