Left Menu

Maha: Teen bludgeoned to death in Bhiwandi

An 18-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. Shaikhs body was found with his head badly smashed in, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:44 IST
Maha: Teen bludgeoned to death in Bhiwandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station for the incident that took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Guran Azhar Shaikh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was allegedly taken to an isolated place by the unidentified accused and killed there, he said. Shaikh's body was found with his head badly smashed in, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022