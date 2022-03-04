Russia conducts searches at shuttered human rights group -protest monitor

Russian law enforcement officers carried out searches on Friday at the Moscow office of human rights group Memorial International as well as Civic Assistance, an organisation that helps migrants and refugees, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

It was not immediately clear what the searches were about and there was no comment from the police. Memorial International was ordered to shut down in December amid a sweeping crackdown.

