Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala booked for extorting Rs 2 crore from hotelier

A case has been registered against jailed gangster Ejaz Lakdawala for allegedly extorting Rs 2 crore from a city-based hotelier, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by the hotelier, the police on Thursday registered an FIR against the gangster, an official said.

The complainant, a resident of Vakola, has alleged that he had received threats from Lakdawala between June 2013 and 2017, during which the accused had demanded Rs 2 crore from him, he said. The accused had threatened the complainant with dire consequences if the extortion demand was not fulfilled, the official said.

The hotelier had not lodged a complaint at the time in a fear of the gangster and his aides, he said. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch for probe, he said, adding that the crime branch will take the gangster’s custody in the new extortion case. The AEC is probing multiple extortion cases registered against Lakdawala. Earlier in December, the Mumbai police had registered an FIR against the gangster and his aide Salim Maharaj for demanding Rs 5 crore from a businessman based in D N Nagar in the western suburbs, the official said.

