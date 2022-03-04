Poland arrests Spanish national suspected of spying for Russia -statement

Poland has arrested a Spanish national of Russian origin on suspicion of participating in foreign intelligence activities, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Friday.

The man, identified as an agent of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), was detained in Przemysl - near Poland's border with Ukraine - on the night of Feb. 27-28, ABW said in a statement.

