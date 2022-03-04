Left Menu

Poland arrests Spanish national suspected of spying for Russia -statement

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Poland has arrested a Spanish national of Russian origin on suspicion of participating in foreign intelligence activities, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Friday.

The man, identified as an agent of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), was detained in Przemysl - near Poland's border with Ukraine - on the night of Feb. 27-28, ABW said in a statement.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

