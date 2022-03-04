Mosque blast in northwestern Pakistani kills five, wounds dozens -police

A bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least five people and wounded more than 30, police said.

"We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to a suicide attack," police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.

