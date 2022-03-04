Poland arrests Spanish national suspected of spying for Russia -statement
The agency said the man carried out operations to benefit Russia, and travelled in Europe and elsewhere under cover of being a journalist. "Before his detention, he was planning to go to Ukraine in order to continue his activity," it said.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has arrested a Spanish national of Russian origin on suspicion of participating in foreign intelligence activities, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Friday.
The man, identified as an agent of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), was detained in Przemysl - near Poland's border with Ukraine - on the night of Feb. 27-28, ABW said in a statement. The agency said the man carried out operations to benefit Russia, and travelled in Europe and elsewhere under cover of being a journalist.
"Before his detention, he was planning to go to Ukraine in order to continue his activity," it said. The man will remain in custody for three months initially, and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, the agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
Russia could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine 'at any moment': White House official