30 people, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistan city, officials said.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. Officials said the condition of the 10 injured is stated to be critical.

