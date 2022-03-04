30 people, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistan city, officials said.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. Officials said the condition of the 10 injured is stated to be critical.

