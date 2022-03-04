Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General
Senior advocate Aman Lekhi on Friday resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India.
In a two-line letter addressed to the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect.
He has not given any specific reason for his resignation. Lekhi was appointed to the post in March, 2018 and was re-appointed on July 1, 2020 for a period of three years till June 30, 2023.
He has appeared in various important criminal matters in the Supreme Court as well as in various high courts including coal block allocation scam and 2G spectrum allocation scam.
