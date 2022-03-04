Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan – Health Heritage Walk held

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) started weeklong celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas from 1st March, 2022 by conducting various events throughout the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:59 IST
Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan – Health Heritage Walk held
PMBI has already organised Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman and Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra on 1st March, 2nd March and 3rd March 2022, respectively, across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers and other dignitaries participated in the health heritage walk at Purana Qila in New Delhi today, for creating awareness about health benefits of walking and also Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines.

On the 4th Day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas weeklong celebrations, the health heritage walks were organised at 10 locations in 09 cities to spread the message of wellness by walking, doing some physical activity and spreading the message of quality and affordable generic medicines available at Janaushadhi Kendras.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) started weeklong celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas from 1st March, 2022 by conducting various events throughout the week. PMBI has already organised Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman and Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra on 1st March, 2nd March and 3rd March 2022, respectively, across the country.

The programme this year is being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022