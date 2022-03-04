Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan – Health Heritage Walk held

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers and other dignitaries participated in the health heritage walk at Purana Qila in New Delhi today, for creating awareness about health benefits of walking and also Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines.

On the 4th Day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas weeklong celebrations, the health heritage walks were organised at 10 locations in 09 cities to spread the message of wellness by walking, doing some physical activity and spreading the message of quality and affordable generic medicines available at Janaushadhi Kendras.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) started weeklong celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas from 1st March, 2022 by conducting various events throughout the week. PMBI has already organised Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman and Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra on 1st March, 2nd March and 3rd March 2022, respectively, across the country.

The programme this year is being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

(With Inputs from PIB)