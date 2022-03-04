Western Command GOC-in-C presents gallantry awards to Army personnel in Pathankot

Western Army Commander Lt General Nav K Khanduri on Friday awarded gallantry and distinguished service awards to Army personnel and their family members at an investiture ceremony held at the Mamun Military Station here.

The Army's Western Command is responsible for operations along the country's western borders and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khanduri, who is the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command, felicitated 35 officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and family members of five slain Army personnel, among others.

Twenty-four units and battalions of the Army were also awarded unit appreciation awards for their outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khanduri said, ''I congratulate all the awardees who, in accordance with the rich traditions of the Indian Army, have earned great honour in service of the nation.'' ''Your indomitable courage, unassailable resolve and selfless sacrifice are indeed praiseworthy and set an example for all soldiers, units and formations under western command to achieve greater heights of excellence,'' he said.

On the slain Army personnel, Lt Gen Khanduri said they displayed ''raw courage in protecting our motherland''.

The ceremony was organised by the Gurj division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps of the Western Command. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

Lt Gen Khanduri also inspected a ceremonial guard of honour and a display of the Army's modern weapon systems including guns, tanks and other armaments.

He later interacted with the awardees and their families.

