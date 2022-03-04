Left Menu

Justice Shrivastava appointed acting chief justice of Rajasthan HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:22 IST
Rajasthan High Court Image Credit: Wikimedia
Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was on Friday appointed acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court as incumbent Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi is set to retire on March 6.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, Justice Shrivastava, the senior-most judge of the Rajasthan High Court, will take charge on March 7.

Justice Kureshi retires on the eve of his 62nd birthday. While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges retire on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Kureshi was heading the Tripura High Court when he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court last October.

Justice Kureshi, one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, served in the Gujarat High Court and was in news due to his non-elevation as a judge of the apex court.

