UK's Truss says looking at speeding up Russia sanctions process

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that she was looking at speeding up the process of imposing sanctions on Russian companies and individuals following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The British government has faced criticism for being too slow in implementing sanctions.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:30 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that she was looking at speeding up the process of imposing sanctions on Russian companies and individuals following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The British government has faced criticism for being too slow in implementing sanctions. So far, sanctions have been announced on at least 14 Russians including an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin.

Asked during a visit to Brussels why Britain was being slower than other countries on sanctions, Truss told reporters: "We've sanctioned more companies than our counterparts across the world, we've just sanctioned two more major oligarchs last night. What I am doing is looking at how we could speed up that process to make even more progress on that front."

