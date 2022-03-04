Russian troops enter Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv - local authorities
Russian troops have entered the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv for the first time, regional authorities said on Friday.
In a video statement shared online, Governor Vitaliy Kim said fighting was underway in parts of the city.
"Let's not get nervous," he said.
